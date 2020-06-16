Dominic Cummings Fan Club On Brink Of Closure

There was bad news for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chief advisor and political strategist, Dominic Cummings, last night, when figures released by the evil hatchet man's official fan club showed that its membership was at an all-time low.

Cummings had been hoping that, after he had become Britain's Public Enemy number one for breaking his own self-isolation rules imposed on the public due to the Coronavirus, his short time out of the spotlight would have swelled the number of his fans beyond its level pre-Covid-19.

But, clearly, his behaviour hit a raw nerve with the nation, and the issue went deeper than Mr. Cummings had ever imagined, as he is now even more unpopular than he has been since people first heard of the hideous Uncle Fester lookalike.

It's now thought that the fan club may have to be wound up.

Cummings, who lists his interests as Russia, Russian, Dostoyevsky, Bismarck and Oppression, created the fan club in a show of ultimate optimism after a long drinking session with the PM twelve months ago.

Mr. Johnson remains the only fully-paid-up member.