American Educators Ask Melania Trump To Correct Her Atrocious Grammar

NEW ORLEANS -The highly respected National Coalition of Federated Educators had their annual convention in New Orleans.

The theme this year was The Art of Hypocrisy. They focused on the nation’s first lady Melania Trump’s anti-bullying program, which she personally named “Be Best".

The NCFE president, Poinsettia Gardengrill, 49, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, said that any second-grade student knows that to say “Be Best” is horribly incorrect. She pointed out that the correct term would be “Be The Best".

The group said that kids get criticized every day for using incorrect grammar, and then the nation’s first lady comes out with a national program with that kind of horrendous grammar.

Gardengrill elaborated by saying that Melania’s anti-bullying campaign is nothing but a joke. She wondered how on Earth the first lady could possibly push a no bullying concept when the nitwit she is married to is the undisputed biggest bullier in the history of bullies.

IN CLOSING – One NCFE member suggested that perhaps Melania needs to terminate her silly as hell “Be Best” program, and maybe start up a new one titled, “How To Learn To Put Up With A Pathological Liar.”