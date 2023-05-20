In a sensational report, the Alpha Beta News Agency dives deep into the tangled web of Donald "Dopey" Trump Jr.'s love life.

According to ABNA's intrepid reporter, Mimosa Sabrosa, Kimberly Guilfoyle, the long-legged girlfriend of Donnie, is riding a rollercoaster of anxiety. The big-haired GOPette has become one colossal stress ball, bouncing from one fear to another.

During their recent text exchange, Mimosa sensed the tremors of insecurity radiating from KG's messages. It seems that the fear of being dumped has taken hold of Kimberly like a clingy campaign slogan.

In a shocking revelation, Kimberly confided in Miss Sabrosa about her personal struggles in the bedroom and her battle with phagophobia. It both is and isn't a real blow.

But the drama doesn't end there. Enter the one and only Donald Trump, the patriarch of this tumultuous dynasty. His unfiltered thoughts on the matter speak volumes. In a moment of unfiltered candor, Trump Jr.'s father exclaimed, "I hope Junior dumps her fat caboose because I never did like that fortune hunting fool." Ah, the eloquence of a father's love.

As tensions rise and the future remains uncertain, one can't help but marvel at the complexities of these high-profile relationships. Will Kimberly overcome her fear of swallowing and play Donny's trumpet like Louis Armstrong? Will "Dopey" heed his father's colorful advice and drop Kim quicker than a campaign promise? Only time will tell in this vacuous political soap opera.