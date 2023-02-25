Trump Water? For Free? Really? What Is It?

Now really! Is it like another Trump University, Trump Steaks, Trump Dancing Lessons, or Trump Burial Ground?

People living near the Ohio chemical train wreck are reluctant to drink water from their faucets. So, like throwing rolls of paper towels to flood victims, Trump took his broom to Ohio and encouraged the Ohioans to take and drink his bottled Trump Water.

The snake oil salesman is alive and well.

Some wondered if Trump Water would give Ohioans an orange tint? Will they develop the habit of making preposterous proclamations and preposterous accusations? Hate Hillary?

Will they become an instant sore loser?

Start insurrections? Cheat on their taxes? Have affairs with porn stars? Start grabbing women by the pussy? Cut in front of lines at the supermarket? Become just plain nasty?

Where did this Trump Water come from? Who bottled it? Is it safe? Did Trump Jr. ever drink any Trump Water? Jr.'s hand movements have become peculiar.

Who knows? But Trump was trying to promote Trump Water with the victims living near the area of the Ohio chemical train wreck. Trump was also handing out his MAGA hats, which looked just as hopeless as Donald Trump and his Trump Water pitch.

No takers.

So, Trump boarded his broom, probably fueled with Trump Water, and flew back to Mar-A-Lago.

