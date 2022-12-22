Donald Trump Jr. Calls Ukraine President Zelinsky a 'Welfare Queen'...

Big game Hunter and all-around A-hole - Donald Trump Jr. recently called Ukraine President Zelensky an 'ungrateful Welfare Queen' - on Zitter (home of the Zitheads). (Head Zit right now being some half-crazy foreign guy).

How can Trump Jr. call a Straight guy a 'Queen'? Would Trump Jr. like someone to call him a Queen? Maybe there is a secret behind all the Macho Shooting he does. It could be Slip of a tongue.

If He ever says - 'Oh Girl' on Zitter - we will know for sure.

Poor Zelinksy! Trump Jr. also criticized him for not wearing Fashionable clothes. What is Trump Jr. now a Fashion consultant?

He will be on the show 'Queer Eye' next.

Putin is totally destroying Ukraine - and Donny Jr. doesn't want us to give More Aid money to the stricken Democracy.

He is just a Putin Butt - Licker like his Father.