Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, reveals that she is overweight due to her addiction to McDonalds McFries

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 14 May 2023

image for Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, reveals that she is overweight due to her addiction to McDonalds McFries
Ginni has never met a McFry she didn't like.

The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has addmitted to being addicted to McDonalds McFries.

Ginni the Glutton, as affectionately dubbed by neighbors and the mailman, reveals her courageous effort to cut back from 12 to 9 daily McFries.

Proudly noting a 14-ounce weight loss in just three weeks, she confidently claims to be as svelte as Celine Dion.

Meanwhile, her husband is pleasantly surprised to rediscover body parts he hadn't seen in years.

In Weather News: A hurricane off Africa's coast headed for Florida has performed an impressive 360-degree turn, now making its way back to Africa.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

