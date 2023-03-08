Are you in a Hurry? Try the New 'Slurpburger' - The Newest Burger in Town

The newest and fastest growing burger chain out west and in the South is El Slurpo's.

Soon to spread nationwide.

Their food come in gulp cups of three sizes.

It's super-fast food.

Be in and out - and fully fed in 5 minutes.

Basically, a hamburger and fixings are put in a food blender and given a quick spin.

Includes Black Beans for an extra fee.

You can also get the Big Slurp with the Burger, Coke and Fries - a complete meal in a Gulp Cup.

The Food all goes to the same place eventually - Right?

Why masticate - if you don't have to?

Franchises are cheap as they are financed by Mexican Drug cartels.

But don't try to cheat the Franchisers.

You might accidently end up in a Slurpburger.

The staff is fast and friendly - "How would you like your Slurp, sir"?

(Then they do this little Slurp Dance required by management.)

You haven't lived till you've Slurped.

(A Donald Trump endorsed Business) - (after Campaign Contributions)