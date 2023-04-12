Fried Chicken Is The Favorite Fast Food of The Philadelphia Eagles

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 12 April 2023

image for Fried Chicken Is The Favorite Fast Food of The Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles love burgers, and pizza, but their overall choice is fried chicken.

PHILADELPHIA - (Sports News) - The Eagles recently took a fast food poll and the winner of the favorite fast food of the Philadelphia Eagles was fried chicken.

The poll was conducted by The QuinniPinni Polling Agency and they found that the defensive unit to a man preferred fried chicken, such as KFC, Church's, Bush's, and Raising Cane's, whereas the offensive unit leaned more towards hamburgers, such as McDonalds, Whataburger, Bandit Burger, Wendy's, and Jack in The Box.

The special unit team players were more into pizza, like Little Caesars, Dominos, The Pizza Prince, Leonetti's, and Pizza Hut.

The coaches, including head coach Nick "The Stick" Sirianni said that they do not eat fast food and divulged that they like slow food, like T-Bones, Sirloins, Filet Mignon, and Baby Back Ribs.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

