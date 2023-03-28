Whataburger Is The Nation's First Fast Food Restaurant To Add Valet Parking

CHICAGO - (Fast Food Satire) - The Cloud 9 News Agency has just broken the story that Whataburger Inc. has become America's first fast food restaurant to add valet parking.

Lexi Aspen, with Cloud 9, notes that Whataburgers are so good that even extremely wealthy people have taken to the huge burgers that require both hands to hold, unlike other national burgers that you can hold between your index finger and thumb.

Miss Aspen says she has tried In-N-Out's "Little Mouse's Special" as she calls it, and it would take at least four of those measly burgers to equal one deliciously juicy Whataburger cheeseburger.

The first Whataburger to have valet parking is located in the heart of Beverly Hills, where the burgers are so good that even the cars line up for a taste.

It's a hilarious sight to see the Whataburger parking lot jam-packed with Bentleys, Rolls-Royces, limos, BMWs, Maseratis, and Lamborghinis, all vying for a chance to get their wheels in on the Whataburger action.

SIDENOTE: Some car enthusiasts have even taken to customizing their rides with giant burger toppers, so they can show off their love for Whataburger wherever they go.