The sexy Kardashian sisters are now the proud owners of a hot dog food truck

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 4 May 2023

image for The sexy Kardashian sisters are now the proud owners of a hot dog food truck
The Kardashian sisters definitely have the 'Midas Touch.'

The Kardashian sisters continue to expand their business empire, venturing into various unconventional products. However, their latest venture, The Horny Hot Dog Food Truck, takes the cake.

Family matriarch, Kris Jenner, proudly announced the sisters' ownership of The Sizzling Sausage Food Truck, a testament to their culinary endeavors.

The truck sells a devilishly delicious delicacy, the Horny Devil Dog, boasting a fiery red hue and adorned with demonic horns on each end which burst out mayonnaise when bitten.

Kim, known for her fiery relationship with renowned bullfighter Joaquin Beauregard Gazpacho, expressed their fondness for wieners, and says she often enjoys nibbling two at the same time.

Khloe, the tallest and most adventurous of the Kardashian clan, shared her enthusiasm for The Horny Hot Dogs's offerings, playfully acknowledging her fair share of sausage consumption.

SIDENOTE: The American Research Group reports that the Kardashian's food truck has become a hot commodity, pumping out over 13,000 mouthwatering sausages daily!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Fast FoodJoaquin Beauregard GazpachoKhloe KardashianKim Kardashian

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more