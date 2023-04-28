Taco Bell Has The Best Guacamole Dip In The Fast Food Industry

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 28 April 2023

image for Taco Bell Has The Best Guacamole Dip In The Fast Food Industry
"Hands down the best guac dip in the business." KIM KARDASHIAN

CHICAGO - (Spoof News) - Move over, Michelangelo, because Taco Bell has just created a masterpiece in the form of their guacamole dip, which has been named The Mona Lisa of Fast Food Dips.

According to a spokesperson for the fast food chain, Taco Bell's guacamole is made using a proprietary blend of 17 super-secret ingredients that enhance the flavor to mouth-watering proportions.

Customers say that when it hits the back of your throat, you can't help but beg for more!

The competition doesn't stand a chance against Taco Bell's guacamole, which outshines other national chains like Tacos 'R' Us and Tio Taco, and leaves Tacos, Tacos, and More Tacos in the dust.

The California-based franchise isn't stopping there, though. They're currently in the lab working on a hot sauce that's so fiery, it'll have customers breathing fire like dragons.■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

