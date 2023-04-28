Taco Bell Has The Best Guacamole Dip In The Fast Food Industry

CHICAGO - (Spoof News) - Move over, Michelangelo, because Taco Bell has just created a masterpiece in the form of their guacamole dip, which has been named The Mona Lisa of Fast Food Dips.

According to a spokesperson for the fast food chain, Taco Bell's guacamole is made using a proprietary blend of 17 super-secret ingredients that enhance the flavor to mouth-watering proportions.

Customers say that when it hits the back of your throat, you can't help but beg for more!

The competition doesn't stand a chance against Taco Bell's guacamole, which outshines other national chains like Tacos 'R' Us and Tio Taco, and leaves Tacos, Tacos, and More Tacos in the dust.

The California-based franchise isn't stopping there, though. They're currently in the lab working on a hot sauce that's so fiery, it'll have customers breathing fire like dragons.■