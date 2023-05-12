Anderson Cooper scolds viewers

Well, Anderson, viewers know when a liar is a liar, is a liar. And when viewers see the same liar telling the same lies repeatedly, they criticize.

They criticize and ask questions. Real questions like: Why is a news channel like CNN promoting a liar? If so, CNN should advertise the program as: Join CNN For A Wasted Night's Hour With More Of The Same Lies By Donald Trump.

Maybe CNN is trying to compete with Fox News? Fox News got their hands spanked to the tune of 8 million dollars for slandering the makers of Dominion Voting Machines. Fox News said Dominion was flipping votes from Trump to Biden. The lie started by Donald Trump, the same liar CNN gave an hour of free time for his next campaign.

The United States of America had its second Civil War on January 6, 2021, because the same guy CNN gave one hour of free time said somebody stole his election. So he ordered his people to go out and fight like hell for their country. Of course, Trump meant: Go out and fight for me, so I can stay at my cushy, money-stealing job at the White House and eat hamburgers all day.

Well, Anderson, should CNN give Donald Trump one hour of free time on CNN so that he can continue with his lies?

Criticism of CNN isn't expressed by or because people live in silos. People are not isolated. People know history. Never again is not just a meaningless phrase. It's a warning.

Today, the warning means a liar threatens democracy.

