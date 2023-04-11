American Idol Hopeful 'Flame' Gets Her Hope For Stardom Crushed By Katy Perry and 'Flame' Goes Ballistic

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

HOLLYWOOD - (Spoof News) - There was a bad incident on the recent "American Idol" elimination show.

The three Idol judges Katy "The Clown" Perry, Luke "The Cowpoke" Bryan, and Lionel "Handkerchief Man" Richie had quite a task cutting down the contestants from 72 to 24.

Many good singers fell by the wayside including Tina Bippenbickler, 22, of Pensacola, Florida, who sang the song "Mushrooms" by Jefferson Airplane.

The judges told her that there is just not too much call for a yodeling hippie.

And Mississippi ranch hand Clem "The Crop Rotator" Pearwax, 17, was told that his voice was okay, but his attitude was horrible.

Clem would end every sentence with 'shucks friggin' damn y'all.'

But the topper was when a masseuse from Peoria, Illinois, who uses the name "Flame" was told by Katy Perry, that she needs to hold on to her day job, because her voice is the kind of voice you hear on farms, when the farmer is calling the pigs to come get their pig food

"Flame" did not take it well as she rushed up to Katy's chair and she grabbed Miss Perry by her hair and spun her around like a bag of marshmallows.

Finally Luke took out his Swiss Army Knife and told "Flame" if she did not turn Katy loose, he would have to stab her in her expansive ass.

Security soon took "Flame" away, and at press time, she was still trying to make the $100,000 bail that the Hollywood judge had set on her.

Meanwhile, Katy commented that her head hurts like hell, but noted that she should be fine in 3 to 5 days.