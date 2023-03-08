The Reason Why One of The American Idol Hopefuls Was Disqualified Will Shock You

NEW ORLEANS - (American Idol Satire) - A mini-scandal has hit the country's top rated music show.

The producers of "American Idol" are hurrying and scurrying to do some damage control after The Chicago Daily Wind Newspaper reported that one of this year's contestants, who is damn good, is actually related to two very famous singers.

CDW reporter Wyatt St. Yuma, broke the story about Canadian-born songstress Alana Tymeister, who it turns out is related to Celine Dion as well as to Lady Gaga.

In fact, Miss Tymeister, who looks like a Carrie Underwood lookalike, actually lived with Celine during her high school years, where she actually wrote several songs with the skinny singer, including Dion's big hit, "He Tickled My Fancy And I Gave Him a Piece."

SIDENOTE: Meanwhile BuzzFuzz is reporting that both Celine and Lady Gaga have filed a lawsuit against "American Idol" charging the show with Non-Visceralistic Ipso Facto Musicality.