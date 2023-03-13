A Pygmy Wins The Singing Competition Show Kenyan Idol

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 13 March 2023

image for A Pygmy Wins The Singing Competition Show Kenyan Idol
This year's winner of Kenyan Idol is 24, and he is a Maasai Pygmy.

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - Music Moments Magazine writer Calcutta Cotton has just written that the Idol franchise now includes 56 countries all over the world from Arabian Idol to Cambodian Idol and from Singaporean Idol to Brazilian Idol.

Miss Cotton noted that Russian president Vladimir Nikita Putin has prohibited any Idol show from being shown on Russian TV because he does not like to see young people being happy.

Putin has become a bitter, angry, old-as-shit, oger, who hates everything and everyone; he is sort of the Russian version of Donald "The Pot-Bellied Pig" Trump.

This year the winner of the Kenyan Idol was a 24-year-old Maasai tribal member who is a pygmy and only stands 4-foot-3-inches tall.

Chitindu Gucaki, who weighs 49 pounds, sang a song (in Kenyan) by hip hop artist Nicki Minaj titled, "You Can Touch My Booty For Some Greenbacks."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

