HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - The "Oops!...I Did It Again" singer has just announced that she has adopted two little Kenyan girls named Liona and Pantera.

Britney, who has six kids already from four different husbands, boyfriends, and lovers, said that she fell in love with these two little girls when she performed at a sold-out concert at Nairobi's Elephant Tusk Arena to benefit "The Wayward Wildebeests of Africa Organization."

Spears expressed that ever since she saw Sandra Bullock's little black boy, she has wanted to adopt kids of color to show her millions of Instagram followers that she is not prejudice or bigoted like Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump is.

At first Brit thought about changing the two little girls names from Liona and Pantera to Lili and Lolly, but she decided not to so that they would not forget about their background heritage, which includes singing jungle songs, dancing to jungle tunes, and embracing the love that they have forAmerican hip hop singers like Nicki Minaj, Carli B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Sista Frizzle Frazzle.