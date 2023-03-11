Britney Spears Adopts Twin Girls From Kenya

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 11 March 2023

image for Britney Spears Adopts Twin Girls From Kenya
"I love Britney like the Caucasian daughter that I never had." -OPRAH WINFREY

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - The "Oops!...I Did It Again" singer has just announced that she has adopted two little Kenyan girls named Liona and Pantera.

Britney, who has six kids already from four different husbands, boyfriends, and lovers, said that she fell in love with these two little girls when she performed at a sold-out concert at Nairobi's Elephant Tusk Arena to benefit "The Wayward Wildebeests of Africa Organization."

Spears expressed that ever since she saw Sandra Bullock's little black boy, she has wanted to adopt kids of color to show her millions of Instagram followers that she is not prejudice or bigoted like Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump is.

At first Brit thought about changing the two little girls names from Liona and Pantera to Lili and Lolly, but she decided not to so that they would not forget about their background heritage, which includes singing jungle songs, dancing to jungle tunes, and embracing the love that they have forAmerican hip hop singers like Nicki Minaj, Carli B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Sista Frizzle Frazzle.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Britney SpearsRacism

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more