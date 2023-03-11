The Kardashian Sisters In A Sizzling Nude Romp At Malibu Beach

MALIBU BEACH, California - (Satire News) - Photos taken by The iNews News Agency reporter Kitty Segovia show the three oldest Kardashian sister frolicking in their birthday suits in the 97-degree waters of Malibu Beach.

Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney were all shown totally naked having a ball at the famous Left Coast beach under the watchful and protective eye of four of Kim's bodyguards.

Also present was Kim's new boyfriend, the famous bullfighter Joaquin Beauregard Gazpacho, who was recently named "The Greatest Matador of All Time" by El Toro Illustrated Monthly.

Khloe proudly showed off her brand new "I Still Love Tristan," tattoo while the tiny K sister, Kourtney showed off her little bikini line tattoo which simply reads "This Body Belongs Too My Hubby Travis Barker And Not To Scott Disick Anymore."

Meanwhile Kim does not yet have any tattoos with "El Gazpacho's" name but she did show off one neck hickey, one left ass cheek hickey, and one hickey on her labia majora, which resembled the state of West Virginia.