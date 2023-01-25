U.S Study - If Women Wear Pants in Family 50% of the Time, Possibly Less Divorce

The all - female Marital Happiness Committee of the Federal Male/Female institute put out a major study.

Homes would be happier(less divorce), if wives could wear the Pants in the Family 50% of the time.

Men could wear a male kilt or the ancient comfortable Egyptian kilt - like garment for men - the Shendyt.

Also 50% of the time - the Wife would be able to come home from work and sit and watch TV while the Husband (just home from work) - in his male Kilt - got dinner ready - did the laundry and fed the kids.

And after supper - while exhausted - the husband would have to make sure his wife was sexually happy.

The whole Committee thought this was the way to go.