U.S Study - If Women Wear Pants in Family 50% of the Time, Possibly Less Divorce

Wednesday, 25 January 2023

What is this topsy-turvey sexist nonsense?

The all - female Marital Happiness Committee of the Federal Male/Female institute put out a major study.

Homes would be happier(less divorce), if wives could wear the Pants in the Family 50% of the time.

Men could wear a male kilt or the ancient comfortable Egyptian kilt - like garment for men - the Shendyt.

Also 50% of the time - the Wife would be able to come home from work and sit and watch TV while the Husband (just home from work) - in his male Kilt - got dinner ready - did the laundry and fed the kids.

And after supper - while exhausted - the husband would have to make sure his wife was sexually happy.

The whole Committee thought this was the way to go.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

