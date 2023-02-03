Kim Kardashian's Bodyguards Beat The Shit Out of 4 Hell's Angels Who Got Too Close To Miss Kim and Her Mama

LA BREA, California - (Satire News) - The eldest of the five sexy, big-assed Kardashian girls recently had lunch with her mom "Mama Kris," at The La Brea Tar Pits Diner.

As the two were eating their Fajita and Broccoli Pizza and drinking it down with a pitcher of Dos Equis Beer, a group of four members of the motorcycle gang, The Hells Angels approached their table and got a bit too close to the two K ladies.

Immediately Kim's security detail, known as Kim's Hombres jumped the four leather-clad bikers and proceeded to beat the ever livin' shit out of the quartet.

The manager and the male waiters simply watched as they did not want to get in the middle of this brawl.

When it was over, the four bikers laid on the diner floor, groaning and moaning and bloodied from head to toe.

Meanwhile, Kim and her mama bought the "Hombres" six pitchers of Dos Equis and six T-bone steaks.