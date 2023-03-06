Camila Charms Viewers When she was on Antiques Roadshow Recently

Monday, 6 March 2023

image for Camila Charms Viewers When she was on Antiques Roadshow Recently
This antique melon stole the show, valued at over £2mil

Camilla, our New Queen (sort of) - was on Antiques Roadshow recently showing an old, rare English - made snuffbox.

(Even back then - most things in England were imported.)

She charmed viewers with her pleasant personality.

In chatting with the appraiser she mentioned one of her passions was good sex and that she had a large collection of rare Victorian Vibrators at home - but had decided to bring a noncontroversial item for the show.

She was sort of wistful about Charles always reading Birdwatching books about the 'Tits' of Southeast England - and being too tired from tree hugging for charity to have any energy for her.

But - 'stiff upper lip' she told the appraiser - and was very happy about the high priced appraisal on the snuff box.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

