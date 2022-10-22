The Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles Tells King Charles III, She Wants Buckingham Palace To Be Painted Lavender

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 22 October 2022

image for The Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles Tells King Charles III, She Wants Buckingham Palace To Be Painted Lavender
Buckingham Palace is going to be repainted Castle Moat Lavender.

LONDON - (Satire News) - The one and only person that King Charles III, has to listen to has spoken.

The new king's wife, Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, let her hubby know that she wants Buckingham Palace to be painted in her favorite color, lavender.

The QC, noted that ever since she was 16, her favorite number was 13, her favorite football team was The Manchester United Red Devils, and her favoirte food was broccoli crumpets.

The BBC asked King Charles III, if he was fine with the lavender paint scheme that Camilla picked and KC-III replied, "Ab-So-Bloody-Lutely, I be."

SIDENOTE: According to Buckingham Palace Spokesperson Tyrus Bottomfiddle, Buck House will be painted Castle Moat Lavender.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
CamillaKing Charles III

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more