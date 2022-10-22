The Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles Tells King Charles III, She Wants Buckingham Palace To Be Painted Lavender

LONDON - (Satire News) - The one and only person that King Charles III, has to listen to has spoken.

The new king's wife, Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, let her hubby know that she wants Buckingham Palace to be painted in her favorite color, lavender.

The QC, noted that ever since she was 16, her favorite number was 13, her favorite football team was The Manchester United Red Devils, and her favoirte food was broccoli crumpets.

The BBC asked King Charles III, if he was fine with the lavender paint scheme that Camilla picked and KC-III replied, "Ab-So-Bloody-Lutely, I be."

SIDENOTE: According to Buckingham Palace Spokesperson Tyrus Bottomfiddle, Buck House will be painted Castle Moat Lavender.