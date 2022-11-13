Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles Is Being Touted To Be The United Kingdom's Next Prime Minister

MANCHESTER - (Satire News) - The Manchester Morning Manc Newspaper is reporting that Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles is being considered to be the United Kingdom's next prime minister.

MMM reporter Cutter Shiloh, informed the public that King Charles III, who is Camilla's husband, has informed the members of Parliament that after the Liz Trump debacle, he wants for Great Britain to enter into a state of political stability.

The king stated that he truly believes that the only person in Merry Olde England who is stable, smart, and savvy enough to occupy 10 Downing Street is his beloved Camilla.

SIDENOTE: There is no doubt in anyone's mind that King Charles III, carries a lot more weight than most Brits are inclinded to believe, and thus in the very near future, newspapers throughout the civilized world will soon be blaring out headlines that read: Camilla Parker Bowles Is Now The United Kingdom's Prime Minister.