Paul McCartney and Kevin Hart Get Into a Fracas At Super Bowl 57

GLENDALE, Arizona - (Satire News) - Super Bowl security reported that they had to break up a fight between celebrities Paul McCartney and Kevin Hart.

Reports are that Kev was sitting in Paul's seat and when McCartney asked him to move, the comedian arrogantly and sarcastically said that he would not budge.

Paul, who is 80, and is an 8th degree black belt in Karate kicked Hart in his tibia, causing him to yell like a scalded banshee.

At that point Super Bowl security arrived and took the comedian to the infirmary to get a cast put on his left tibia, which was swollen to the size of a watermelon.

Meanwhile, fans after the altercation reported hearing Paul softly singing the words to his hit song "Maybe I'm Amazed."