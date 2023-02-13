Paul McCartney and Kevin Hart Get Into a Fracas At Super Bowl 57

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 13 February 2023

image for Paul McCartney and Kevin Hart Get Into a Fracas At Super Bowl 57
Paul McCartney explaining to Kanye West how he beat up Kevin Hart.

GLENDALE, Arizona - (Satire News) - Super Bowl security reported that they had to break up a fight between celebrities Paul McCartney and Kevin Hart.

Reports are that Kev was sitting in Paul's seat and when McCartney asked him to move, the comedian arrogantly and sarcastically said that he would not budge.

Paul, who is 80, and is an 8th degree black belt in Karate kicked Hart in his tibia, causing him to yell like a scalded banshee.

At that point Super Bowl security arrived and took the comedian to the infirmary to get a cast put on his left tibia, which was swollen to the size of a watermelon.

Meanwhile, fans after the altercation reported hearing Paul softly singing the words to his hit song "Maybe I'm Amazed."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Paul McCartneySuper Bowl

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more