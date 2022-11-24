Elizabeth Hurley Says That Paul McCartney Told Her He Would Gladly Accept The UK's Prime Minister Position

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - Former Beatle, Paul McCartney has expressed a desire to become the UK's new prime minister.

Elizabeth Hurley, who has known the 80-year-old bass guitar player for 30 years noted that Sir Paul, probably knows more about the inner workings of Parliament than anyone since Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

Hurley said that she briefly dated McCartney and she revealed that he knows more guitar chords than anyone she has ever known.

Lizzy then added, with a smile as big as the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, that Pauly also taught her some sexual positions that she had never heard off; including The Icelandic Pump & Push.