Elizabeth Hurley Says That Paul McCartney Told Her He Would Gladly Accept The UK's Prime Minister Position

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 24 November 2022

image for Elizabeth Hurley Says That Paul McCartney Told Her He Would Gladly Accept The UK's Prime Minister Position
McCartney recently wrote an anti-Trump song titled, "Hey Fuckface Trump - Move To The USSR You Lying Bastard Bloke."

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - Former Beatle, Paul McCartney has expressed a desire to become the UK's new prime minister.

Elizabeth Hurley, who has known the 80-year-old bass guitar player for 30 years noted that Sir Paul, probably knows more about the inner workings of Parliament than anyone since Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

Hurley said that she briefly dated McCartney and she revealed that he knows more guitar chords than anyone she has ever known.

Lizzy then added, with a smile as big as the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, that Pauly also taught her some sexual positions that she had never heard off; including The Icelandic Pump & Push.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
elizabeth hurleyPaul McCartneyPrime Minister

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more