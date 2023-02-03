China Welcomes ALL Trans People to be Famous Actors

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Friday, 3 February 2023

Chinese Acting: The Deadliest Profession

China has opened its doors to all trans people. Wow! You’d think they would hate anyone who’s different, but a spokeslady for Chinese theatre has said:

“Oh no, we love men dressed as woman in Chinese theatre. When the trans people of the world come to us, they will ALL become actors and play many roles, but all women characters from Chinese history and mythology. This is a very old tradition in China. So come to us, trans people, and get ready to become famous!”

Wow! Sounds too good to be … wait a minute … what was that part about ALL trans persons will be turned into actors … what do they do to actors in that country? Didn’t the Chinese once engage in the fine art of foot-binding? Do they also have an elaborate history of castration? Oh shit … don’t go! It’s a tr –

Welcome to China, happy trans people. Make yourself at home, take off your clothes, lie down on bed, remove your penis – I mean, panties, the operation is about to begin …

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

