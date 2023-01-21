'Digging up Britain' - Henry the 8th Chamberpot Found

A BCC online news article mentions a new 12 - series BCC2 archaeology TV program - 'Digging up Britain'.

The archaeologist is a hot blonde female in a black tank top and tight pants - (current garb when excavating apparently).

First, they discover an Ice age Camp and lots of interesting Ice Age Feces.

In a second episode - they dig up Roman Mosaics and Headless Romans.

(Apparently the illegal immigrant Romans were not well treated by the Local tribes).

They also found a 3, 000 year old Bronze Age coffin with a Bronze dildo inside.

The skeleton seems to be Male.

There was much speculation by the Excavation team.

One curious excavator, for Science, thought he might try it out to see how it works - but no decision on that yet.

They have to make sure it doesn't damage the Artifact.

They need to Find sterile Lube first. (The videotape will be kept for Archaeology conventions.)

In another episode they excavated a Norman Castle with a large Norman Whorehouse nearby.

Apparently, the French Invaders were very Horny Men.

There were chalk drawings of large Cocks on the walls - with names like Pierre written underneath.

A most exciting find on another Dig was at a Hampton Court Palace outhouse - a possible Chamber Pot used by Henry the 8th.

The huge Chamber Pot with the Royal coat of arms took three men to lift - and still had enormous Royal turds in it.

The Specialists in Feces are licking their chops.

As are the DNA Guys.

Several Royal condoms were also found with Henry's coat of arms on them. They were made of Goat's foreskins and were dusted with powdered gold.

They were of medium size - so apparently Henry wasn't so 'Great' after all.

(Basil Blathering, Olde Church News, reporting from site of the French Whorehouse). (Such an exciting site.)