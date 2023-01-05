Los Angeles - A fake journalist for the Hollywood gossip website, The Celebrity Teabagger claims to know several details about Avatar 3, including some shocking details that might put its PG rating in peril.

The journalist won't say her source, but since she is such a loudmouth herself, she was overheard at Starbuck's saying that she heard it from two people talking at a different Starbuck's closer to the movie studios where she creeps around listening to people's conversations.

Well, apparently, one of the people she spied on claimed to be the person who touches up the Na'vi people when their blue paint starts to come off on set. ...Which is a lot of butt stuff, by the way, but besides the point.

The Celebrity Teabagger is breaking the news that indeed, The Na'vi people do go to New York (which has been widely speculated since Cannes, I know, don't @ me, k.)

But, new details, such as the blue mom character wanting to go to Hawaii instead, and the family getting separated on the B Train while going out to Coney Island were unknown until now.

Apparently, there is a lot less fighting in the third installment and a lot more looking through homeless encampments and sewer tunnels for the kids.

Shockingly, the Na'vi kids end up on Long Island, in the back of a tanning / massage parlor, where some stuff happens that the producers might have to edit out in order to maintain its family rating.

But, since it is a movie that features a lot of hot naked blue chicks with tails, anything should be in the cards at this point.

So, we will have to see if the old master director, Jimmy Cameron, can pull off his wizardry once more, when the Na'vi family come to New York and discover that (spoiler alert!) —they really, really like the taste of bedbugs!