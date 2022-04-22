There Is An Endless Supply Of Material On The News So Here Are Some More Comments

Representative McCarthy stated that the Russians probably wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine if Biden had sent more aid earlier.

Well, damn! Imagine how Putin probably wouldn't have even thought of starting a war if Trump hadn't stopped aid way back when he was President! Maybe if McCarthy tries (lies) harder he can blame it on Hunter Biden too!

A shooter who injured 9 people in South Carolina was released on house arrest the day after the shooting. This is after there were a number of mass shootings in South Carolina this week.

“Well, heck! He was jus’ a good ole’ boy havin’ some fun! We tole him jus’ to go and lay down a while in his own bed an’ things would be better when he got up agin’!”

A black Boston College professor says that the “Republicans are a party of white supremacy.”

Also, of late, a large part of it is also the party of whine supremacy.

Trump says he doesn’t have time to lose weight as Dr. Oz advised him to.

Maybe if he lost some of that fat in his head it would help…..

Ukrainian Snake Island stamp celebrating the Ukrainian soldiers giving the Russian Captain the finger when they told them to leave has sold out and people are offering $100 for it.

Great! But don’t try selling them in Russia. You’ll get 100 years instead of $100!

Zelenski went from being a TV star to being a President and a war hero.

Meanwhile Trump went from being an obnoxious chump to being a TV star to being sort of like a President and back to being a chump, only more obnoxious this time……..

The latest Barbie doll (I am not lying!) is a replica of Queen Elizabeth II!

Does that make Ken a King? Is she going to model a bikini?