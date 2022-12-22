New Girl Group Sang at Mar A-Largo - (it included Marjorie Taylor Greene)

CCN News reported that in November, a Trumper band member of the Rock Band 'Journey' performed 'Journey' Hit songs in Mar a Largo.

The back up vocals were by the current Right Wing Republican hot Lady politicians - Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kari Lake and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

They were in skimpy red Leotards with big letter Ts on the front.

Trump was there in his red skin - tight 'T - Man' costume from his new Digital Trading Cards - and bulging with muscle. Especially the big belly muscle in front.

Trump danced while they sang. (Trump earlier had told the crowd he was one of the world's Greatest ballroom dancers - and had been cheated out of Prizes at competitions).

The Girls harmonized so well - they are thinking of ditching Politics - (it's sort of Boring right now and the Rabble - rousing is getting stale.)

They have their red outfits with the big T on the front and want to be the Trumpettes. (Of course, being Trump's Girls - some are jokingly calling them Trampettes).

(With some Literate Libs. calling them Strumpettes.)

In 2024 - Trump in his T - Man Costume and they as the Trumpettes might warm up the Crowds - before Trump gives his speech asking to be re - elected President of the United States.