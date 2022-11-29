The Pope Says That Donald Trump Is Positively Going To Go To Hell

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 29 November 2022

image for The Pope Says That Donald Trump Is Positively Going To Go To Hell
"If ever some bastard predator needed to go to hell - it's 'Pencil Dick' Trump' ". -LIZ CHENEY

THE VATICAN - (Satire News) - The Vatican Voice reports that Pope Francisco has told his Catholic flock that if there has ever been a hate-spewing SOB who needs to go to hell it is Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump.

The pope said that when he does he will be mingling with the likes of Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, Jeffrey Epstein, Bernie Madoff, and Billy The Kid.

Frankie, as non-Catholics call him, added that also going to hell with the Pussy Grabber will be Rudy "The Swamp Creature" Giuliani, Mitch "The Moscow Bitch" McConnell, Ann "Trigger Face" Coulter, Ted "Dracula" Cruz, Marsha "Cellulite Chin" Blackburn, Bill "The Black Asshole" Cosby, and Maria "Titless" Bartiromo. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Donald Trump Pope

