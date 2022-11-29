A List of Tweets About Trump From Friends, Relatives, & Ex-Friends

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 29 November 2022

A List of Tweets About Trump From Friends, Relatives, & Ex-Friends
"Donald Trump is more hated that Hitler, Hirohito, and Giuliani." -LIZ CHENEY

MAR-A-LAGO, Florida - (Satire News) - Wild Whispers reporter Margarita Mixx has compiled a list of tweets about Donald Trump from friends, relatives, and ex-friends.

Trump is one of the most hated individuals in the history of the United States.

A LIST OF TWEETS ABOUT TRUMP FROM FREINDS, RELATIVES, & EX-FRIENDS

RUDY GIULIANI - Just in the last few months the Pussy Grabber has gotten uglier and uglier.

IVANKA TRUMP - I hate my sperm donor father more than a prostitute hates a labia majora rash.

STORMY DANIELS - The orange racist fuckface has a very tiny pecker (pee-pee).

RON DESANTIS - I am going to kick the sexual predator's tangerine colored ass from Maine to Oregon.

MARIA BARTIROMO - Donald wanted to divorce Melania and marry me, but I told him that I hate the smell of Big Macs.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE - Trump's balls are undescended.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE - I totally agree with what Stormy said.

NOTE: The Wild Whispers News Agency would like to thank Donald "Dopey" Trump Jr., for helping to compile this list.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Donald Trump

