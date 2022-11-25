97 year old reading 100 things to do before you die book

97-year-old William Wilberforce is reading a book given to him on his 93rd birthday, called 100 things to do before you die.

William, a father of four, mother of none, and grandfather of 11 has decided to do something about it.

'Yes, I thought it was time to ride on the orient express, swim with Dolphins, go to a football match, and watch all of the Godfather films, but then I realised I am 97 years old, and I have probably left it to late'.

William's son, Bill, 73, said 'I gave the book to Dad four years ago as a bit of a laugh, but then thought it was probably given in bad taste. I mean, even I haven't done most of the things in that book, and I was a double entry accountant for 57 years.'

'What have I done with my life?' bewailed Bill.