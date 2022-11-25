97 year old reading 100 things to do before you die book

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 25 November 2022

image for 97 year old reading 100 things to do before you die book
I should have learnt the bagpipes.....

97-year-old William Wilberforce is reading a book given to him on his 93rd birthday, called 100 things to do before you die.

William, a father of four, mother of none, and grandfather of 11 has decided to do something about it.

'Yes, I thought it was time to ride on the orient express, swim with Dolphins, go to a football match, and watch all of the Godfather films, but then I realised I am 97 years old, and I have probably left it to late'.

William's son, Bill, 73, said 'I gave the book to Dad four years ago as a bit of a laugh, but then thought it was probably given in bad taste. I mean, even I haven't done most of the things in that book, and I was a double entry accountant for 57 years.'

'What have I done with my life?' bewailed Bill.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
BooksDeathLocal

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more