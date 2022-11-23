Cheryl Cole Says She's Thinking of Selling The Autographed Bra That Queen Elizabeth Gave To Her

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 23 November 2022

image for Cheryl Cole Says She's Thinking of Selling The Autographed Bra That Queen Elizabeth Gave To Her
"Cheryl is one very sexy 'Brit Clit." -PRESIDENT VLADIMIR NIKITA PUTIN

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - Voodoo Dupree, a writer with Press Extra has just broken the story that Brit singer Cheryl Cole has been contemplating selling the autographed bra that her majesty, Queen Elizabeth had given to her two years ago.

Cole says she will donate the money to one of QE's favorite charities, namely The Tree Huggers of Southern England.

QE gave the size 42-DD bra to "Chezza" for her help in getting the queen's fast food crumpet shop up and running.

The shop called QE's Crumpets and More Diner, is located two blocks from the Tower Big Ben on Ringo Starr Drive.

Meanwhile in Other News: Russian evilistic President Putin has said that if England does not leave the Ukraine (and damn fucking soon!), he will launch a total of 12 missiles at London.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Cheryl Cole, Queen Elizabeth II

