It's Been Verified That The Recently Discovered Naked Photos of Queen Elizabeth That Were Found In Birmingham Are Believed To Be Photoshopped

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Hey!

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

image for It's Been Verified That The Recently Discovered Naked Photos of Queen Elizabeth That Were Found In Birmingham Are Believed To Be Photoshopped
This is one of the "Non-Nude" photos of QE that were found in the suitcase.

BIRMINGHAM, England - (Satire News) - Birmingham Morning Banner writer Arabelle Koyquist writes that two streetwalkers have come across a suitcase that was filled with alleged nude photos of the late queen.

According to one of the trollops the face in all of the pix looks exactly like QE but a photo expert from Soho stated that as far as the body actually being that of Queen Lizzy, he would only say that the possibility is about 73%.

Meanwhile King Charles III, noted that having seen his monarchial "Mum" in her birthday suit on numerous occasions, he will say that the pix do look real, but as they say in Liverpool, "Hey mates, one never knows fa sure huh?" ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Queen Elizabeth II

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more