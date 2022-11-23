It's Been Verified That The Recently Discovered Naked Photos of Queen Elizabeth That Were Found In Birmingham Are Believed To Be Photoshopped

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

BIRMINGHAM, England - (Satire News) - Birmingham Morning Banner writer Arabelle Koyquist writes that two streetwalkers have come across a suitcase that was filled with alleged nude photos of the late queen.

According to one of the trollops the face in all of the pix looks exactly like QE but a photo expert from Soho stated that as far as the body actually being that of Queen Lizzy, he would only say that the possibility is about 73%.

Meanwhile King Charles III, noted that having seen his monarchial "Mum" in her birthday suit on numerous occasions, he will say that the pix do look real, but as they say in Liverpool, "Hey mates, one never knows fa sure huh?" ■