Republicans Angry over Political Losses are Thinking - 'Dump the Trump' - But Have Created a Frankenstein

“Trump will never go away - Trump will politically never die.”

So says Basil Blathering, U.S. correspondent for the Old Church News.

He has created a vast army of Republican Zombies.

They should change their name to the Republican Zombie Party.

It will never go back to being a sane, normal Political party again.

Republicans created this Monster (for Money and Power) - and were loyal to him for four years (for Money and Power) - and are now Stuck with him.

And now he has announced his run for the 2024 presidency - (to avoid jail).

And his army of Right-wing political Zombies (most good Church Goers) - will threaten or possibly kill anyone who opposes him.

And Mr Smarty Pants Gov. DeSantis - spending $13 million taxpayer dollars to send Immigrants to a Massachusetts Island that had no Jobs - (where they would have starved) - he isn't going to be President in 2024. Will have to wait till 2028. Trump will figuratively Eat him for Lunch.

There is much gnashing of teeth at the Governor's mansion in Tallahassee these nights. DeSantis - a pitiable Florida Mini-Me Trump is missing his chance to be the next President. Of course, DeSantis could abjectly Lick a certain Butt - and be the next Vice President. Let's see if that happens.