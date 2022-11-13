Ladies - The Ultimate Fashionable Exercise of the Moment: Bicycling - Great for Bosom and Buttocks

This is Fanny Farmer again - your You Tube 'Fashionista'.

So many of you wrote in about my imposing Behind. No - I didn't go to Brazil to get a' butt lift'. I attribute it to Bicycling every day. Loving pasta might also have something to do with it.

It is the current rage for couples to go bicycling. You get to wear cute little shorts with a colorful top - and it so Ecological! And you are saving the Planet. Also, your breasts get to hang down seductively as you peddle up the hills.

Even President Biden does it to keep in shape for his Lady and her amorous expectations.

And his secret service entourage that has to bicycle along with him - well several of the wives are Expecting - so that tells you something - doesn't it?

Anyway - it is the best way to firm up those beauteous Buttocks of yours - and keep 'Mr. Right' interested.

You want to look good later in those ultra skin-tight Yoga Pants, don't you? And not look like the 200-pound women who wear them - (usually in pink) - almost bursting at the seams.

Oh! - and remember to wear a complementary lipstick with your outfit - and Designer Shades. Being 'Hot' costs very little.