Technology steps up again: Self-riding bicycles are here!

The Glitzmo Corporation announced this morning there breakthrough bicycle model, the XZ-100 Self-Rider will be available for purchase as early as next week!

The Self-Rider is expected to revolutionize the courier business as well as recreational riding. The XZ-100 Deluxe model comes equipped with a "bike-phone" that is conveniently positioned in a sleek handle bar casing. It includes a hands-free speaker primary function, but can also function as a standard hand-held phone.

The XZ-100 come in 24", 26" and 28" size options. Coming later this summer is the XZ-100 Rough Self Rider for off-road cycling.

Well to do millennials will now be able to program a destination, then sit back and enjoy the bicycle ride!

Shawn Bakensniffer, Senior VP of Marketing for Glitzmo seemed very happy and relieved with the successful launch of the new models. "I believe this bike's will revolutionize the way we think of cycling! Now it will be possible for an average schmoe like me to cycle through the country-side, flatlands or hills, no matter because the self-riders will be doing all the work!

Users will be able to have their bikes pick them up using the XZ-100 app and once they are dropped off can have the bike cruise around at high speed to prevent theft.