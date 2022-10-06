Who fed the Conservatives after Midnight?

People throughout the UK are praying that it doesn't rain, as someone has fed the conservatives after midnight.

Following the warnings of the light-hearted Christmas family romp, Gremlins the three rules are said to be in force.

1) Don't Feed them after midnight

2) Don't get them wet

3) Don't expose them to bright light. Sunlight will kill them.

People often confuse Gremlins with Conservatives. However, the difference is that Gremlins start off being soft, furry and cute, before becoming malevolent forces eager to cause mass suffering and torment.

We fear that although in the film Gremlins are harmed by bright-light, and sunlight kills them, the fact that is currently October, and the UK isn't guaranteed sunlight until May 16th 2022 at the earliest, we may be too late to do anything.