Liz Truss's Speech consists of 15 minutes of Awkward Silence

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Sunday, 9 October 2022

image for Liz Truss's Speech consists of 15 minutes of Awkward Silence
Liz Truss, with her serious face

Following her keynote speech at this year's Party Conference, it has been revealed that 15 minutes of Liz Truss's speech was of awkward silence.

There was also a noticeable lack of her more famous material including the epic 'In May, I will be going over to Beijing to open their Pork Markets' and the career highlight of 'Britain imports two-thirds of its cheese. THAT IS A DISGRACE!'

Conservative Minister Mr Numpty said 'This was a completely wasted opportunity. That quarter of an hour could have been spent telling the liberal lefties and all of the woke bods of the world, what we could do to spoil everything for everyone'.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Liz TrussLocal

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more