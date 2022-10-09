Liz Truss's Speech consists of 15 minutes of Awkward Silence

Following her keynote speech at this year's Party Conference, it has been revealed that 15 minutes of Liz Truss's speech was of awkward silence.

There was also a noticeable lack of her more famous material including the epic 'In May, I will be going over to Beijing to open their Pork Markets' and the career highlight of 'Britain imports two-thirds of its cheese. THAT IS A DISGRACE!'

Conservative Minister Mr Numpty said 'This was a completely wasted opportunity. That quarter of an hour could have been spent telling the liberal lefties and all of the woke bods of the world, what we could do to spoil everything for everyone'.