Kim Kardasian and Her Boyfriend Pete Davidson To Star In The X-Rated Vampire Film, "The Castle of The Bloodsucking Nocturnal Nymphos"

Wednesday, 28 September 2022

This is the scene in the film where Kim's character has overdozed on fellatio.

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - It is generally believed that Kim and Pete have become the happiest, hottest, power couple in America.

The eldest of the five Kardashian girls is 41, and her boyfriend who is a member of "Saturday Night Live" is only 28.

Pete says that although Kimmy is the best "Cougar" he has ever had, she insists on letting him be the boss, when things turn to the boudoir.

Davidson notes that even though he has always been very active in the sex department, "Kardi" as he calls her, during their sexploits, has taught him some very interesting sexual positions; including the very exciting Arabian Mirage Rocket Popper.

Pete noted that the two will incorporate this sexual position into their upcoming Tri Moon Productions film titled, "The Castle of The Bloodsucking Nocturnal Nymphos."

The movie takes place in the 17th century vampire infested country of Transasuckalona.

The happy couple will portray the two biggest nymphos in the history of nymphos.

Co-starring with Kim and Pete will be Sofia Vergara, Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder, and rap artist Black Kitty Meow Meow, who will portray Norman The Nocturnal Vampire Hunter.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

