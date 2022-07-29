Kim Kardashian Says That The Bruthas Will Pay Trump Back For All of His Pussy Grabbing

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 29 July 2022

image for Kim Kardashian Says That The Bruthas Will Pay Trump Back For All of His Pussy Grabbing
Kim says she has already sold 6 million blouses like the one she is modeling.

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - Hollywood celebrity Kim Kardashian, who is head-over-heels in love with Pete Davidson of "Saturday Night Live," says that she can't wait for Lard Belly Trump to become an inmate at Sing Sing Prison.

She is so excited about seeing the damn pussy grabber in his orange convict jumpsuit that she has developed a line of Anti-Trumpturd shirts.

Her favorite one is captioned "The Sing Sing Prison Bruthas Will Hump Trump."

Kim says that she has personally talked to one of the biggest, meanest, bitterest, prisoners in the entire US prison system. His nickname is "Mad LeRoy."

She commented, with a huge smile on her face, that he is one huge brutha who stands 6-foot-10-inches, and weighs 295 pounds.

He told her that he has already told all of the other convicts that when the cute, sweet-looking, orange complected "Donna" arrives at Sing Sing, "She" will become his "Girlfriend."

SIDENOTE: Kim told Boom Boom News, that she and her sister Khloe plan on having a question and answer session at Sing Sing, and they will remind all of the bros every hateful anti-Black comment that "Rhino Butt" Trump ever uttered.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpKim Kardashian

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more