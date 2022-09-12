Kim Kardashian's Boyfriend Pete Davidson Says She's Got The Hottest, Sexiest, Ass He Has Ever Seen

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 12 September 2022

"I've bedded thousands of sexy women, but Kim's has the most erotic hooha I have ever seen." -PETE DAVIDSON

NEW YORK CITY - (Entertainment Satire) - When it comes to getting ass, there is no celebrity who gets more than "Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete "The Meat" Davidson.

According to Bedroom Pillow Talk writer Carolina Chipotle, Pete is considered The Warren Beatty of Modern Times.

Davidson has allegedly bedded such famous actresses and singers as Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, Jessica Simpson, Sofia Vergara, and Scarlett Johansson.

Pete has been dating Kim Kardashian for several months and Kim told Anderson Cooper that Pete makes her ex-husband Kanye "The Pest" West look like a little black Cub Scout.

Kim's sister Khloe said that Kim told her that on a scale of 1 to 10, Pete's sexual prowess is a 12.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

