Britney Spears Reveals She Loves Watching Porn While Eating Jello In The Nude

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 19 September 2022

image for Britney Spears Reveals She Loves Watching Porn While Eating Jello In The Nude
Britney will soon be recording a duet with 96-year-old Tony Bennett.

HOLLYWOOD - (Celebrity Satire) - Hollywood Hors D'oeuvres reporter Tahiti Zeppelin, has said that a singer that she has known for many singers, Britney Spears, has a very interesting fetish habit.

Miss Spears, told Tahiti that just in the past three years she has really enjoyed eating Jello while watching hardcore porn.

The 41-year-old Britney said that she loves all kinds of Jello flavor including cherry, orange, strawberry, lemon, and celery Jello.

The "Princess of Pop," as Brit is known, said that sometimes when she is watching the "Nasties," on the TV, she will get so involved in the sexual escapades and physical sex romps that she will end up eating at much as 13 bowls of Jello.

SIDENOTE: Britney revealed that she will soon be heading to the recording studio, where she will be recording a duet with 96-year-old Tony Bennett, titled "Oops, I Left My Viagra In San Francisco."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Britney SpearsjelloPornography

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more