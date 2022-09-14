Britney Spears Is Still The Queen of Upskirt Shots

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 14 September 2022

image for Britney Spears Is Still The Queen of Upskirt Shots
Upskirt photos of Britney's hooha have been viewed in 193 of the world's 196 countries.

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - When it comes to explicit upskirt shots - no one can touch Britney Spears (no pun intended).

The sultry singer was recently named by The Los Angeles Post-Gazette "The Celebrity Who Shows Her Beaver Crotch More Than Any Star In The Entertainment Business."

Writer Fargo Windmill recently spoke with Miss Spears at an In N Out patio in Hacienda Heights, California.

Windmill asked her if she enjoys showing off her beaver (muffin) to the admiring public.

Britney took a bite out of her double meat cheeseburger, smiled, and replied, "Well Fargo, are the La Brea Tar Pits full of tar, are their pineapples in Hawaii, and Is the Trumpturd fatter than a fucking volcano?"

SIDENOTE: Brit giggled, touched her groin region, and smiled like the Kansas cat that swallowed the Kentucky canary.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

