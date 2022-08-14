America's Top Porn Star Pretzel Garibaldi Has Signed To Star In "The Unknown Sexy Secret Side of Melania Trump"

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - Hollywood Innuendo has just broken the story that one of the nation's top porn actreses, Pretzel Garibaldi will be appearing in a new X-rated adult film titled, "The Unknown Sexy Secret Side of Melania Trump."

The film is based on a book of memoirs that was written by an inside Mar-a-Lago employee who did not want her name released for fear that Mrs. Trump would bite the hell out of her.

Pretzel Garibaldi told HI writer Fajita Guacamole that she is looking forward to portraying the former first lady. She added that she has been working with a linguistic teacher and she has already managed to speak with the same exact Slovenian accent that Melania has had since first coming to America in 1966.

Garibaldi said about Melania that even after being in the USA for 56 years, she still has the SAME accent that most immigrants, other than Fernando Llamas, Zsa Zsa Gabor and Ricky Ricardo (Desi Arnaz) get rid of within 12 months or less.

Also starring with Pretzel in the Lewd Libido Films Production will be Brad Pitt, Jessica Simpson, and hip hop rapper LaQuanda Missy Miss Ho Ho, who will be portraying Omarosa Manigault, who was Trump's lone African American advisor.