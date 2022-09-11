Hurricane Kay Devastates California

EL SEGUNDO, California - ((Satire News) - Hurricane Kay, a category 3 hurricane slammed the hell out of Southern California.

SoCal meteorologists were stunned to see a hurricane travel all the way from Africa, enter the Atantic Ocean, then enter into the Gulf of Mexico, then cross Mexico, and enter into the Bay of Baja California, and then make it's way up the Southern California coast.

Left Coast Mirror Magazine writer Tequila Tallyho reported that Kay (which is pronounced "K,") did extensive damage to the citrus crops, the avocado trees, and most of the marijuana plants.

Kay which had sustained winds of 103 mph knocked most of the smog in and around Los Angeles into neighboring Nevada.

The cat 3 hurricane also dropped 6¼ inches of rain onto the La Brea Tar Pits, causing the resident mallard ducks to fly up to Oregon.

Talk Show host Jimmy Kimmel said that his Mark Spitz Rain Gauge showed that 7½ inches of very wet rain fell at his Brentwood mansion, Casa Jimmy.

Meanwhile, Beverly Hills resident and habitual pot smoker Snoop Dogg was heard to say "What hurricane bro, fa shizzle ma nizzle, know whata mean."