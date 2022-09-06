The FBI Raid On Mar-a-Lago Turned Up Dozens of Nude Photos of Ann Coulter, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Hope Hicks

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 6 September 2022

image for The FBI Raid On Mar-a-Lago Turned Up Dozens of Nude Photos of Ann Coulter, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Hope Hicks
"There was a time when daddy promised Hope that he would divorce Melania and marry her." -IVANKA TRUMP

MAR-A-LAGO, Florida - (Entertainment Satire) - The FBI raid on Mar-a-Liar, as comedian Zydeco Dupree has pegged Trump The Traitor's home, has uncovered tons of illegal stuff that could land the Orange Blossom Special (Don Trump) in prison for up to 41 years.

A federal agent, who said to call him Marshal Matt Dillon, said that the "Raiders" also found underneath Trump's bed dozens and dozens, and hundreds of nude and naked photos of several women.

Some of these females include Ann Coulter, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Hope Hicks.

Marjorie has confirmed that the nude photos are indeed her.

Ann Coulter says that the pix were photoshopped. And Hope Hicks did a Trumpster Crapola Fuckism by saying that she does not know Trump, nor has she ever met the racially, predatorial, pussy grabber.

SIDENOTE: To view some of the explicitly explicit pix log on to www.naked&nudepixofthetrumpturd'sgals.sex

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Ann CoulterFBI Raid On Mar-a-Lagonude photographs

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more