Hillbillies in Kentucky Are Using The Hot-As-Hell Sun To Barbecue Possumburgers

NASTY NOOKY, Kentucky - (Satire News) - United American News reports that lots of the state's hillbillies are taking advantage of the sizzling hot temps.

Lottie Bungalow with UAN said that she spoke to several of the country folk who she noted were actually quite happy at the scorching heat.

Lottie said that a Mr. and Mrs. Lyle Lickstreet, who have lived in Nasty Nook all of their lives said that being hard core rednecks they do not mind the sweltering heat one damn bit, or as Loretta Lickstreet put it, "Dis here dumbass hotness don't be bothering me's and my redneck hubby Lyle one fucking bit, y'all."

She then added that they are saving money on electricity, by sitting out on the porch and barbecuing possumburgers on their Jed Clampett Charcoal Grill.

SIDENOTE: The local Nasty Nooky weatherman says that they are expecting a cold front from Alaska to come in and lower the temps down to a cool 99.