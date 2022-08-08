San Antonio's Bucking Bronco Barbecue Bar & Grill Is Running Out of Barbecue Wood and It's Having To Use Old Discarded Blankets, Drapes, and Bedspreads Instead

SAN ANTONIO - (Satire News) - One of the oldest and best barbecue restaurants in San Antonio has reported that it has just about run out of its stockpiled stack of mesquite wood.

As everyone, who knows anything about grilling, there is no better wood for barbecuing that mesquite.

Mesquite wood is so damn good that it can make hot dogs taste like rib-eye steak.

But due to the tremendous drought, mesquite wood has become scarce, and so the owner of San Antonio's world famous, Bucking Bronco Barbecue Bar & Grill is resorting to purchasing blankets, drapes, and bedspreads from local Goodwill Thrift Stores.

The owner/manager of the bar and grill, Wade "Tex" Blasingame said that the cotton items are not mesquite wood, but with his special barbecue grilling sauce he can make all of his steaks taste as if they were grilled on the fantastic South Texas mesquite wood.