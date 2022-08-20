The Reason Why An Entrant In The Miss Mississippi Beauty Pageant Has Been Disqualfied

BULOXI, Mississippi - (Entertainment Satire) - The New Orleans Recorder-Chronicle has just revealed that the Miss Pussywillow, Mississippi contestant Mandy Mills has been disqualified.

According to reporter Bacardi Cheyenne, Miss Mills told one of the judges that she hates cotton, even though it is the state of Mississippi's number export.

Miss Mills said that when she made that ignorant statement she did not realize that judge Yodella LaFishino, would go and tell the other 5 judges.

Meanwhile Miss Mills asked the governor to please grant her a pardon, so that she can compete in the Mississippi state pageant.

Miss Mills revealed to the governor that she positively loves cotton products such as cotton socks, cotton dresses, cotton panties, and cotton candy.